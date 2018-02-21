A week after a gunman killed 17 people during a mass shooting on Feb. 14, officials at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have unveiled plans to reopen the Parkland, Florida, school next week, with classes beginning as early as next Tuesday.

According to Broward County Public School officials, teachers and staff members will arrive at the school on Friday morning, and there will be a variety of support services available for them. On Sunday, the school will hold a voluntary campus orientation, where students and parents can return to the campus to re-acclimate themselves to the surroundings.

The school district hopes to resume a modified schedule of classes next Tuesday — but Building 12, where the shooting occurred, will be closed and cordoned off indefinitely.

Since the shooting, many students of the 3,100-student school have expressed their opinions about the need to reform gun laws to reduce gun violence in America.

Here are four things to know about the school.

1. It Is Nationally Known for Academic Excellence

Located in an upscale area in Parkland, the school is surrounded by upper middle class homes. With more than 3,000 students, it is an “A” rated school by the State of Florida and boasts an active Parent Teacher Student Association.

In 2009, Newsweek ranked the school’s academic program as No. 208 in the United States, and No. 38 in the state of Florida. It was ranked higher than any school in Broward County.

2. Students Are Bussed in from Nearby Communities

While most of the student body are from Parkland and Coral Springs — two upper-class suburbs in Broward County — other students are brought in from around the county. Approximately 130 teachers and 200 support staff work at the school.

The school mascot is the Eagle, and the logo is painted on several parts of the school. The school motto is “Be positive. Be passionate. Be proud to be an Eagle.”

The school is diverse: about 60% white, 12% black, 20% Hispanic and 7% Asian. Students can choose from about 90 different clubs and organizations, and the school has an extensive college preparatory program.

3. The School Boasts a Multimillion Dollar Campus with Cutting Edge Facilities

Stoneman Douglas High was built in 1990. The sprawling campus, which cost $27 million to build, includes hospital beds for medical classes, whirlpools in the locker rooms, and an emergency shower in chemistry class for accidents.

The school’s marching band practices on their manicured football field, and won top honors at the Florida Marching Band Championships last year.

4. The School is Named After a Prominent Female Journalist and Conservationist

Marjory Stoneman Douglas (1890 – 1998) was a Florida-based journalist and writer who was well known for her work in the conservation, women’s suffrage and civil rights movements.

As a reporter for the Miami Herald, she became a staunch advocate for conservation, fighting attempts to develop the Florida Everglades. She received numerous awards, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Douglas died in 1998, at the age of 108. Upon her death, The Independent in London wrote, “In the history of the American environmental movement, there have been few more remarkable figures than Marjory Stoneman Douglas.”