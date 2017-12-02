Arrest Made in Connection to Disappearance of 3-Year-Old North Carolina Girl Mariah Woods

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the North Carolina girl who was reported missing this week from her Jacksonville home.

On Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI arrested Earl Kimrey, 32, the sheriff’s office announced in a press release. Kimrey has been charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, 2nd degree burglary, felony larceny, and possession of stolen property. He is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on a $1,010,000 bond. It is not known if Kimrey has entered a plea yet.

Kimrey is the live-in boyfriend of Mariah’s mother Kristy, who reported her daughter missing at about 6:45 a.m. Monday. She told officials she last saw the girl when she put her to bed at about 11:30 p.m. the night before.

“My last memory of her was feeding her and putting her to bed,” Kristy told local station Channel 12. “I told her I loved her and she loved me.”

Due to evidence gathered in the investigation, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in their statement that they believe Mariah is deceased. “At this time, the location of Mariah is unknown,” they said. “The searches will now shift to a recovery process.”

Mariah Woods National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Mariah’s father Alex heard about the news of his daughter’s disappearance when he heard an AMBER Alert announced on the radio. He was shocked to hear his daughter’s name.

“It’s unreal. It’s a nightmare,” Alex told local TV station WCTI-12 on Tuesday. “You hear about this stuff all the time but you never think it’s going to happen to you or your kids.”

Earl Kimrey Onslow County Sheriff's Office

Alex added that he was suspicious of the circumstances around his daughter’s disappearance. “Someone just walked right up in there, grabbed the 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn’t cry, she didn’t scream?” he said. “Nobody heard anything? Four people in the house, two adults and two kids someone just comes up and snatches the baby and walks out?”

Anyone with information about Mariah’s location or the case should contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.