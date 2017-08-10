Fatal Fortune: Notorious Deaths and Homicides in Luxury Mansions, High-Rises and Hotels

Sisters Dead in Luxury Seychelles Resort After Safari

On Sept. 22, 2016, Robin Marie Korkki, 42, and her 37-year-old sister Annie Marie Korkki were found unresponsive in their $2,000-a-night villa at the Maia Luxury Resort and Spa in the Seychelles, an island nation off the eastern coast of Africa, according to police. Their deaths triggered months of high-profile headlines and speculation.

Seychelles police announced in December that "excess water in the lungs and brain due to acute combined drug intoxication," including a mix of alcohol, codeine and morphine, led to both deaths, which they called accidental.

The two sisters, described as close, outgoing and adventurous, were staying at the Maia after being on safari in Africa since mid-September, according to their Facebook pages. Police said that, according to an itinerary found at the hotel, the sisters had already visited Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar. Annie worked at JPMorgan Chase in Denver and Robin was a financial trader in Chicago. They both attended high school in Minnesota.