Manhunt Continues for 'Person of Interest' After Beheaded Body was Found Near Survivalist Bunker

A manhunt is underway after a woman was found decapitated near a bunker.

Police are searching for a Washington man they describe as a “person of interest” after discovering a beheaded woman’s body in Island County, officials said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The woman was identified as 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham.

“From the autopsy findings, the Coroner’s Office has determined the cause of death as ‘Homicidal Violence with Decapitation,'” according to officials.

After delivering several search warrants, officials “recovered the body of a white female who had been deceased for several days,” officials stated.

Deputies believe the victim was targeted specifically, officials stated.

While exploring the parcel of land near the body, “detectives located a bunker dug into the hill side which contained a cache of supplies, firearms and ammunition,” according to the press release.

In the course of the investigation, deputies became interested in Jacob Gonzales, 34. He is 5’9″ and 150 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes.

Officials believe he is driving a silver 1998 Honda Civic with a Washington license plate: BHR7424. Officials stated they believe he is headed toward the Las Vegas area.

“Gonzales is believed to be armed and we ask that the public not approach him,” officials said,

Anyone with information should call 360-679-9567 or email tips@co.island.wa.us.