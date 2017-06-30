Manhunt for Suspect Who Fatally Shot High School Grad in Road Rage Incident: ‘A Young Woman Has Died Senselessly’

Police are searching for a man who allegedly fatally shot an 18-year-old woman in a road rage incident in Pennsylvania Wednesday evening, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said at a press conference.

Bianca Roberson was merging into traffic when a red pick-up truck attempted to merge at the same time into the same lane, according to Hogan.

“The man in the red pick-up truck pulled out a gun and shot in her in the head,” Hogan said at a press conference.

Officers initially responded to a report of a serious automobile accident that resulted in the immediate death of Roberson, a press release from the West Goshen Police Department states. A subsequent investigation revealed Roberson’s gunshot wound, which shifted the investigation into a manhunt.

“This is now a murder case. A young woman has died senselessly,” Hogan said.

Police are actively searching for the driver of a red pickup truck who was seen fleeing from the scene, police say.

West Goshen Police Chief Joe Gleason told 6ABC that Roberson was “jostling for position” with the red pickup truck. “Unfortunately, this gentleman took it to a degree that was just unconscionable,” Gleason said.

The press release states the driver of the truck was described as a white male, 30-40 years of age with blonde hair and a medium build.

Roberson had just graduated from high school and was slated to attended Jacksonville University, reports 6ABC.

Roberson was on her way home from the mall when the crash occurred. 6ABC reports she was shopping for college clothes with her mother and grandmother.

6ABC reports that Roberson’s grandmother intended on meeting up with her granddaughter at home, and when she reached the traffic backup resulting from the crash, she just hoped Bianca wasn’t involved.

“She was a good girl, honor roll student, looking forward to college,” her father, Rodney Roberson, told ABC6.

“Turn yourself in now,” Hogan pleaded to the shooter at the press conference. “Every second you’re out there, you’re only making this worse for yourself and worse for this young lady’s family.”