Manhunt Underway for Mom and Boyfriend Accused of Torturing and Killing Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

A Michigan woman and her boyfriend are on the run after allegedly torturing and burning her four-year-old daughter.

The little girl was found severely injured on New Year’s Day but died later in hospital, according to the Sumpter Township Police Department.

Authorities are searching for Candice Renea Diaz, 24, and her boyfriend, Brad Edward Fields, 28, after officers were called to the Sumpter Township mobile home park, where family members were performing CPR on the child.

Diaz’s daughter had severe burns to her extremities and she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital, according to police.

On Jan. 3, the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the girl’s death a homicide with the medial examiner allegedly finding evidence of multiple traumatic injuries and signs of Battered Child Syndrome, which means the girl had multiple injuries to her body that were sustained at different times.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office have charged Diaz and Fields with four counts including murder, second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and torture. Fields was also charged as a habitual offender.

Investigators believe the couple is driving in a black, 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with Michigan license plate DTR1854.

This was not the first time police were called to their mobile home, according to Local 4 News.

In May 2016, officers responded to a report of a domestic assault and a gunman who had barricaded himself in the home, according to police records obtained by Local 4. At the time, Diaz told police that Fields was experiencing a suicidal outburst, and had assaulted her, shot a dog and shot himself.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team’s 24hr hotline at (313) 234-5656 or the Sumpter Township Police Department at (734) 461-4833 ext. 305.