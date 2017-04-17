Manhunt for Alleged ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Facebook Killer Now a National Search

The search for the Cleveland man who allegedly posted a video of himself shooting an elderly man on Facebook has gone national.

At a Monday afternoon press conference, authorities acknowledged that Steve Stephens, 37, could be “anywhere” — and they urged the public to call in tips of the man’s whereabouts.

“This is now a national search,” said Chief Calvin Williams of the Cleveland police. “We don’t know where he is.”

However, authorities believe that Stephens is still likely close to home. “There is no indication that he has left the Cleveland area,” Williams said during the Monday afternoon press conference, “but we can say without a doubt that he’s armed.”

Earlier Monday, authorities searched several places of interest, including Stephens’ home, where they removed several items and recovered weapons, Williams said.

Police believe that Stephens is still driving a white Ford Fusion with the temporary tag number E363630

UPDATE Homicide suspect Steve Stephens' actual vehicle has Ohio Temp tag E363630 pic.twitter.com/tE3r5u4BNN — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

Stephens — described as a 6-foot-1, 244-lb. man with a bald head and full beard — allegedly approached 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. and shot him point blank, killing him. While attacking him, police claim Stephens said in the video that his girlfriend drove him to commit the crime.

Initial reports stated that Godwin’s death was broadcast on Facebook Live, but police have since said that Stephens allegedly killed the man then uploaded the footage to the social media site, NBC News reports.

On Facebook, Stephens allegedly promised that there would be more victims. No other killings have been linked to him at this time and authorities believe his claim was not true, officials said at Monday’s press conference.

An aggravated murder warrant has been issued for Stephens’ arrest.

Early on in the investigation, Stephens spoke with authorities on his cell phone, but authorities said they have not heard from him since, as he has escaped capture, officials said at a Monday morning press conference.

A $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Stephens’ arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI with tips.

This is a developing story.