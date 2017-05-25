‘Inseparable’ Teen Couple Identified as Victims in Manchester Terrorist Attack: ‘They Wanted to Be Together Forever and Now They Are’

Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17 — who were among the 22 killed at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena — spent their last night together.

On Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police released a statement from the families of Curry and Rutherford, who were both from South Shields, South Tyneside.

“On the night our daughter Chloe died and our son Liam died, their wings were ready but our hearts were not. They were perfect in every way for each other and were meant to be,” the statement read.

“They were beautiful inside and out to ourselves and our families, and they were inseparable. Chloe always described herself as ditzy who Liam adored and would do anything for, including dealing with Chloe’s demands for chocolate. They lived to go to new places together and explore different cities. They wanted to be together forever and now they are,” the statement concluded.

The couple had not been in touch with family members since Monday’s explosion. Friend Dawn Finnigan sent out a string of tweets in search of Rutherford and Curry, adding that family members had been in touch with police.

Liam was a waiter at Hilton Newcastle Gateshead and was studying applied sport and exercise science at Northumbria University, according to his Facebook account. Chloe often shared selfies of her and her boyfriend on her Facebook account.

Tragically, Liam’s father, Andrew Curry, died nine weeks before the Manchester terrorist attack, according to The Mirror. Andrew reportedly passed on March 18 at age 49 after a long cancer battle.

The deadly explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside the arena, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said. Investigators suspect the attack was carried out by Salman Abedi, 22, who detonated an improvised explosive device and died at the scene, Hopkins said.

Police have also arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack, according to Hopkins.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communication, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Michelle Kiss, Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 50, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Nell Jones, 14, Martyn Hett, 29, and Angelika and Marcin Klis, 40 and 42, are the latest victims confirmed dead.

Georgina Callander, 18, Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, John Atkinson, 26, Kelly Brewster, 32, Alison Howe, 44, Lisa Lees, 43, Olivia Campbell, 15, and Megan Hurley were named as casualties on Monday.