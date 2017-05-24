Fourth and Fifth Victims of Manchester Terrorist Attack Identified

The fourth and fifth victims, who were among the 22 killed and at least 59 injured at Monday’s Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, have been identified.

Sheffield native Kelly Brewster’s family member, named Sheila Brewster, shared on Facebook: “It is with a heavy broken heart I send this message. Kelly has been found.”

In addition, an online media page for Kelly’s hometown confirmed the death on Facebook. “Missing Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster has been found but it’s unfortunate news as her family confirm she is no longer with us as she loses her life in the Manchester attacks last night,” the statement read.

According to The Sun, Brewster’s uncle said Kelly shielded her sister and niece from the blast at Grande’s concert.

Merseyside resident Megan Hurley was also identified.

Megan’s family and friends set up a crowdfunding account to raise money for a memorial service.

“Weʼre raising £3,000 to help fund a beautiful send off for Megan who was taken far too early due to the awful attacks at Manchester Evening News Arena on 22/05/2017,” wrote Helen McDermott, from Halewood, who organized the fundraiser.

“After such a heartbreaking event where many were killed and injured through such a horrendous act of violence we can do little more than pray for the families who have suffered and hope we are never subject to the pain they must be feeling! RIP to Megan and every other victim,” she added.

Georgina Callander, 18, Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, and John Atkinson, 26, were also among the casualties.

On Tuesday, there was a joint memorial held for Georgina and Saffie in Mark Square at Tarleton in Lancashire, which is 40 miles northwest of Manchester. Around the U.K., thousands gathered to lay flowers and light candles in memory of the victims who were tragically killed by the suicide bombing.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester Police said the explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside the arena. Police believe the suspect, who is dead, is Salman Abedi, 22, said Hopkins, though he has not been formally identified by the coroner.

In addition to Abedi, greater Manchester Police said they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the incident, according to the Associated Press.