The first victim of the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, has been identified as a popular 18-year-old student.
Georgina Callander attended Runshaw College in Leyland. The school released a statement mourning the teenager.
“Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school,” the school said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina’s family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who are also former students of the school.”
The Evening Standard reports Callander died with her mother at her bedside in hospital.
“She was always very open, would talk to everyone,” her friend Shelby Wharton, 17, told the newspaper. “She was so nice. It does not feel real. I just pray for her family.”
On Saturday, the teen tweeted that she was “so excited” to see the pop star, who she was previously pictured with at a concert two years ago.
I'm deeply saddened to hear that this sweet, and beautiful lady, Georgina, who I had the pleasure of meeting and talking to for awhile, only a couple of weeks ago at #SBUK3 was one of the innocent victims in tonight's atrocity in Manchester. It's not fair, it's not right. It makes me so angry and it breaks my heart that such a young and promising life has been stolen away! But I refuse to give in to hatred. I continue to choose love. I continue to choose unity because when we join together, we are strong! We will not be afraid. Dearest Georgina, may your kind soul rest in peace. Heaven has gained an angel…My thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends. 🙏🏽😔💙
“Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words,” Grande tweeted following police confirmation of the number of deaths and injuries.
Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside the arena. The attack was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb, Hopkins said.
“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity,” Hopkins said.
He added, “We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.”
Numerous reports highlighted Grande’s largely youth-skewing fan base, including children, teens and young adults in the crowd of about 21,000.
“Ariana is okay,” her rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are further investigating what happened.”
British Prime Minister Teresa May says her thoughts are with victims and families after what is being treated by police “as an appalling terrorist attack.”