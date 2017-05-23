The first victim of the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, has been identified as a popular 18-year-old student.

Georgina Callander attended Runshaw College in Leyland. The school released a statement mourning the teenager.

“Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school,” the school said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina’s family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who are also former students of the school.”

The Evening Standard reports Callander died with her mother at her bedside in hospital.

“She was always very open, would talk to everyone,” her friend Shelby Wharton, 17, told the newspaper. “She was so nice. It does not feel real. I just pray for her family.”

On Saturday, the teen tweeted that she was “so excited” to see the pop star, who she was previously pictured with at a concert two years ago.

@ArianaGrande SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW — gina 🥀 today! (@emiliesatwell) May 21, 2017

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

To my beautiful best friend I hope you rest in peace my darling 💛 I love you so much and will always miss you 💔 #manchesterattack pic.twitter.com/4CNlkNxoC9 — Sophie ⚢ (@Sophie_Jauregui) May 23, 2017

Rest in peace Gina. I love you so incredibly much, you deserved the world & more. I'm so lucky to have met you and known you 💞 #manchester pic.twitter.com/sPrHq9I6M0 — liana (@lianasarfati) May 23, 2017

Just met this girl in April.She was so young & sweet.She was killed last night Manchester.My love to her and all the families of the victims https://t.co/RBThDZ6do7 — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) May 23, 2017

“Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words,” Grande tweeted following police confirmation of the number of deaths and injuries.

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said the explosion occurred around 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside the arena. The attack was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb, Hopkins said.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device, which he detonated, causing this atrocity,” Hopkins said.

He added, “We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network.”

Numerous reports highlighted Grande’s largely youth-skewing fan base, including children, teens and young adults in the crowd of about 21,000.

“Ariana is okay,” her rep said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are further investigating what happened.”

British Prime Minister Teresa May says her thoughts are with victims and families after what is being treated by police “as an appalling terrorist attack.”