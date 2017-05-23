Suspect Identified in Deadly Manchester Concert Bombing as Police Investigate Whether He Acted Alone

U.K. authorities formally identified the suspect in Monday’s deadly bombing in Manchester and are investigating whether he acted alone or in conjunction with a larger network, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said at a Tuesday news conference.

Salman Abedi, 22, is the man police believe detonated an improvised explosive device about 10:33 p.m. local time near the ticket office outside the Manchester Arena just as Ariana Grande was concluding a concert there.

Twenty-two people were killed in the blast and dozens more were injured, including children and teens.

However, Hopkins noted that Abedi has not been formally identified by the coroner.

“The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” Hopkins said.

Police have also arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack, according to Hopkins, and have carried out two local warrants as part of their investigation: one in Whalley Range and one in Fallowfield.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant communication, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Given the high emotions, Hopkins said, “people are bound to be looking for answers.”

But he said, “Now, more than ever, it is vital that our diverse communities in Greater Manchester stand together and do not tolerate hate.”

A vigil was set for Tuesday at Albert Square in Manchester starting at 6 p.m., according to police.

Three fatal victims have so far been identified as Georgina Callander, 18, Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, and 26-year-old John Atkinson.

Grande took to social media late Monday to share her devastation in the wake of the explosion. Witnesses said she had just finished her last song of the night before the explosive went off.

“Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “I don’t have words.”