Father Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Trying to Sell 4-Year-Old Daughter for Sex: Reports

A Wisconsin father was sentenced to serve 60 years in prison for attempting to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex online, according to multiple reports.

Andrew Turley, 30, was sentenced in Harris County, Texas on Friday after being convicted for trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18, according to the Houston Chronicle.

KHOU11 reported that Turley was caught after an undercover Houston police officer contacted Turley about an ad the 30-year-old placed on Craiglist in 2015 titled “Play with Daddie’s [sic] Little Girl,” according to Harris County prosecutors.

Over a lengthy e-mail correspondence, which according to prosecutors amounted to almost 70 messages, Turley told the undercover police officer that a two hour session with the girl, who was described as being “younger than 10” would cost $1,000, KHOU11 reported.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s office, the Houston Chronicle reported that in the e-mails Turley also claimed he would give the child “sleeping meds” during the encounter.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

After almost 70 emails, the officer and Turley arranged a time for the encounter in Houston, where according to KHOU11, Turley’s daughter lived with her mother.

Prosecutor Ann Johnson told WWLP that when officers arrived at the mother’s house they discovered “a 4-year-old child who appears to be under the influence or in a groggy state, also appeared to be unclothed under the blanket.”

KHOU11 reported that after the officer arrived on the scene and saw the child, the officer arrested Turley. According to ABC13 the girl’s mother did not know about Turley’s plan.

Turley was given a sentence of 30 years for each of his 2 charges, both of which must be served consecutively, according to KHOU.

The outlet also reported that Turley will be eligible for parole after serving 45 years in prison.