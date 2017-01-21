Person Shot Outside Anti-Trump Protest at the University of Washington

A man was shot during a University of Washington presidential inauguration protest outside an event with controversial Brietbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Authorities reported a man in the crowd had been shot in the abdomen, and police are searching for a suspect, according to The Seattle Times.

An alert sent out by the university described the suspect as an Asian man, about 50 years old, wearing glasses, a yellow Champion baseball hat and a black leather jacket, according to KIRO 7, a local news station.

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole says the UW shooter is at large. — Steve Miletich (@stevemiletich) January 21, 2017

The victim was transported to Harboview Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries, according to USA Today. The victim is described as being a 32 years old, according to ABC News.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to ABC News, Seattle mayor Edward Murray announced early Saturday morning that a person of interest had turned himself in to authorities.

FROM PEOPLE: Former PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Speaks After Trump Controversy

“The person of interest in the shooting … turned himself in to University of Washington police,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “He is now being questioned about the incident. The University of Washington Police Department is handling the shooting investigation, with support from Seattle Police Department detectives.”

Protesters gathered at the university’s Red Square on campus to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump, and a speech by the conservative Yiannopoulos, who spoke earlier at a campus event.