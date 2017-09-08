Man Shot By Police at Miami International Airport as Evacuations Are Underway for Hurricane Irma

A man was shot by Miami-Dade police Thursday evening following an incident at Miami-Dade International Airport, PEOPLE confirms.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta tells PEOPLE the security incident, which occurred between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., was under control and there “was no longer any danger to the inhabitants or the structure.”

It is currently unclear why the person was shot.

Concourse J remains on lockdown, while the condition of the suspect remains unknown, police say. The suspect was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

We can confirm a police involved shooting as a result of a security incident at @iflymia. The scene is secure and our PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/E5V6Rc35yY — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 8, 2017

Regarding the police involved shooting at @iflymia – there is no further threat or danger to the public at this time. FDLE will investigate pic.twitter.com/ZSWxtmzOkZ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 8, 2017

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, or FDLE, handles all police-involved shootings by the police department. They are currently investigating the incident.

Hey @MiamiHerald – entire Concourse J just evacuated at MIA. Fire trucks and police surrounding aircraft at Gate J7. pic.twitter.com/3vNr5w7pqV — Shawn Woodford (@ShawnWoodford) September 8, 2017

And they just evacuated the J Terminal at #Miami Airport that Kim and I are flying out of. A post shared by RobDean Hoskins (@robdeanhoskins) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Shooting in MIA and hurricane coming💆🏻 — liz❣ (@liz_abreu16) September 8, 2017

Police evacuated Concourse J as the scene unfolded. Observers within the airport tweeted out news of the shooting, including videos of police cars on the tarmac.

The shooting occurred as people flocked to the airport in a bid to evacuate before Hurricane Irma approaches. It is expected to make landfall in Florida overnight on Saturday.

With heavy traffic on the roads, many evacuees were opted to fly. However, on Friday afternoon there were almost 100 flights canceled ahead of the storm, according to The Miami Herald.