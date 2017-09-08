Man Shot By Police at Miami International Airport as Evacuations Are Underway for Hurricane Irma

A man was shot by Miami-Dade police Thursday evening following an incident at Miami-Dade International Airport, PEOPLE confirms.
Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta tells PEOPLE the security incident, which occurred between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., was under control and there “was no longer any danger to the inhabitants or the structure.”
It is currently unclear why the person was shot.
Concourse J remains on lockdown, while the condition of the suspect remains unknown, police say. The suspect was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, or FDLE, handles all police-involved shootings by the police department. They are currently investigating the incident.
Police evacuated Concourse J as the scene unfolded. Observers within the airport tweeted out news of the shooting, including videos of police cars on the tarmac.
The shooting occurred as people flocked to the airport in a bid to evacuate before Hurricane Irma approaches. It is expected to make landfall in Florida overnight on Saturday.
With heavy traffic on the roads, many evacuees were opted to fly. However, on Friday afternoon there were almost 100 flights canceled ahead of the storm, according to The Miami Herald.