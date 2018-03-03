Man Shoots Himself While Standing Outside the White House

A man shot himself on Saturday while standing outside the White House, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

“Secret Service personnel are responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound along the north fence line of @WhiteHouse,” the Secret Service wrote on social media following the incident.

They also reported that there had been “no other reported injuries related to the incident.”

Although the Secret Service went on to reveal that the man was receiving medical attention, they did not provide any further clarification as to the extent of his injuries.

According to CBS News, the Secret Service responded to the situation after they heard shots being fired.

While it is not yet clear whether the incident was politically motivated, the outlet reported that according to deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, both Donald Trump and his wife Melania are currently in West Palm Beach.

“We are aware of the incident,” Gidley told CNN. “The President has been briefed. I refer you to the Secret Service for any more information.”