Man Admits Killing Father-of-Five With Sucker Punch While Victim Was in Vegas for Bachelor Party

Nearly a year after killing a California father of five with one sucker punch, a 28-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to serve three to 10 years in a Nevada prison under the terms of a deal orchestrated by prosecutors, PEOPLE confirms.

James Beach pleaded guilty this week to voluntary manslaughter, avoiding a trial for the death of 45-year-old Luis Campos. He will be eligible for parole in two years.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, District Judge Douglas Herndon described Beach’s crime as beyond understanding: “It is unfathomable to me. It is unconscionable. There wasn’t any kind of fight or anything. You just decided to punch this guy as you’re walking past him on the sidewalk.”

The deadly encounter between the two strangers occurred on April 30, 2017, authorities have said. According to police, Beach, then 27, walked up to Campos outside a Las Vegas bar and fatally punched him. A coroner said he probably hit his head while falling after the punch, the Review-Journal reports.

A second man was questioned about his potential involvement in the 1:30 a.m altercation but was not formally charged. Beach initially pleaded not guilty to his murder charge, which was dropped as a condition of the plea.

Campos was felled while standing in line with his younger brother, Drake Garibay. The two were in town for a bachelor party and were waiting to get into a lounge in downtown Vegas.

Luis Campos (right) and wife Julie (left) with two of their kids Courtesy Julie Campos

Luis Campos Go Fund Me

Garibay told local media Beach walked up to his brother, said something and then hit Campos.

“He didn’t even get a chance to say anything,” Garibay said to the Review-Journal. “It wasn’t even like they squared up. My brother turned his head, he didn’t say one word.”

Garibay said his brother collapsed to the pavement and Beach fled with another man. He told the Review-Journal that Campos could hardly breathe after the assault. “I just held his head,” he said. “I just held his limp head in my hand.”

Campos died a few days later at local University Medical Center.

“Our love story began and ended in Vegas,” his widow, Julie, told PEOPLE last year, noting she had no plans to ever return to the city.

“It’s still so mind-boggling for me,” she said. “He was such an amazing man and an amazing husband and father. He was my best friend, my lover, my mate, my everything … I am super proud of the time I had with him.”

James Beach Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP

Beach has apologized and his attorney called the homicide a “terrible accident and unfortunate event,” according to the Vegas newspaper.

But Garibay reportedly said that Beach had shown “zero remorse or empathy for his actions,” adding: “As it stands now, Beach has literally gotten away with murder, and any reasoning he’s given to justify his act of malice is a blatant lie to protect his own life from the consequences of his own reckless actions.”

Beach has a prior criminal history that includes a guilty plea for attempted murder a decade ago, according to the Review-Journal.

“We’re all going to die, but I think what makes it worse is how we die,” Garibay told the court on Tuesday, the paper reports. “My family and I have been dealt a life sentence of pain, torment and suffering. Meanwhile, this piece of trash gets the luxury of a plea deal. For what?”

Prosecutors and Beach’s attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment.