Man Says ‘Angel’ Drag Queens Rescued Him from Homophobic Attackers in Australia: Reports

A New Zealand man is hailing a trio of drag queens as heroes after they came to his defense when a group of men attacked him on a popular LGBTQ strip in Australia earlier this month, multiple reports say.

Ivan Flinn, 34, said he left a local bar on Oxford Street in Sydney early on Aug. 6, heading to get some food, when he heard a group behind him yelling homophobic slurs on the noted LGBTQ-friendly street, he told news.com.au.

“I said, ‘Dude, don’t ever use the word f—–, and especially not on Oxford Street of all places,’ ” he told the site, adding that the men then attacked him, ripping his shirt and punching him in the jaw and dislocating it, the Huffington Post reports.

That’s when, Flinn said, Coco Jumbo, Ivy Leaguee and Vybe stepped in:

“After the punch, I was stunned but the next thing I knew Ivy went in and was scrapping with the guy who punched me. They’re in the middle of the road, cars swerving around them, tooting, and I saw the guy rip her wig off. They were bashing each other and she’s still wearing her high heels.”

As Flinn told New Zealand’s 1 New: “Within like a flicker of a second, suddenly, these tall, big drag queens came from behind me and just came to my rescue.”

“It all happened so quickly. Like Destiny’s Child they strutted in and saved me. Punches were flying. Hair was flicking. Nails were breaking,” he wrote on on a GoFundMe page.

“I was stunned on footpath, thankful drag queens exist. All I can think of is thank God. I feel like if they weren’t there I would probably be dead … Angels do exist.”

Luke Karakia, who performs as Ivy, told news.com.au that members of the group called her a “freak” as she and her friends went to get a bite after work — “and then little Ivan walked into the middle of it.”

“I said, ‘You want to pick on little guys, you’ll need to fight the big freak. I’m a man underneath all of this, so let’s go,’ ” Ivy said.

Luke Waqa, whose stage name is Coco Jumbo, said he saw a man push Ivy so “I picked him up and threw him in the gutter.”

“I don’t think they knew what they were getting themselves into,” Coco told the site. “I used to play rugby league. Plus I have an older brother.”

They all fought until police arrived on the scene, according to the outlet. Ivy said her wig was destroyed and she suffered minor leg injuries.

New South Wales, Australia, police did not respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE, but authorities told news.com.au that they were investigating the altercation.

“Mentally and emotionally, I’m still on the mend but very happy to know I am blessed with such a supportive and protective community,” Flinn told the Huffington Post.

Now, Flinn is looking to raise money to thank the trio by replacing their wigs, nails and shoes.

“Hi guys. I can only afford so much,” he wrote in Facebook post. “Please help top up so I can thank my saviors properly.”