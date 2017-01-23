Man Killed Trying to Stop Robbery at San Antonio Mall; 5 Others Injured

A man was shot and killed in Texas while trying to stop a robbery at a mall jewelry store on Sunday afternoon.

According to San Antonio police, two armed men robbed Kay Jewelers in San Antonio’s Rolling Oaks Mall. As they fled the store, one of the men shot and killed a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop them, police say.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, a second man pulled out his licensed concealed weapon and shot one of the suspects. He is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The second suspect fled the scene, firing his weapon and injuring at least two people: a man and a woman. They have been taken to a nearby hospital; their condition is unknown. Two other women were hospitalized after the incident — one suffered a heart attack and the other went into labor.

The second suspect is still at large.

“It’s absolutely senseless. Absolutely senseless. This is the second time that a Good Samaritan was killed trying to intervene in a crime to help the victim,” said Police Chief Willaim McManus told reporters, according to News 4 San Antonio. “It’s absolutely senseless.”