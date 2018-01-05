Man Who Killed Toddler and Said He ‘Gave Him a Good Shake’ Sentenced as Judge Calls Him 'Psychopath'

A Michigan man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his ex-girlfriend’s toddler after defending himself to police by saying he just “gave him a good shake.”

In November, Scott Jurewicz was found guilting of first degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the 2015 death of his then-girlfriend’s 18-month old son, Brenden Hartranft, a Jackson, Michigan, court official tells PEOPLE.

“You affected so many lives,” Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson said during Jurewicz’s sentencing Thursday. “Seeing your complete lack of conscience, I don’t think you’ll do well in prison.”

“I think you’re a psychopath,” Wilson told Jurewicz before sentencing him to life in prison without parole.

Since the boy’s death on March 14, 2015, Jurewicz has maintained his innocence.

During police questioning, Jurewicz denied allegations of child abuse but admitted he “gave him a good shake” before putting the boy down “hard” into his playpen after he was unwilling to go to bed, according to MLive.com.

When Brenden did not wake up the following day, Jurewicz called 911, MLive reports. An autopsy report ruled that the child died of abusive head and neck injuries.

At the time of the child’s death, Jurewicz lived with the boy’s mother, Brooke Hartranft, as well as her daughters and sometimes his then-8-year-old son, the outlet reports.

While Jurewicz was being investigated in Brenden’s death, he became involved with another single mother whose 21-month old son died later that year, MLive.com reports.

The other woman’s son was found dead in his play pen; he had been smothered and suffered blunt for trauma to the head, the outlet reports. Jurewicz was a suspect in the case but was never formally charged, CBS News reports.

“You didn’t just kill a child, you destroyed everyone’s life,” the child’s grandmother Dawn Wilson said in court through tears. “I hope you can never forget his name. You have blood on your hands. I wish I could put a photo of Brenden in your cell so you would never forget what you did to him.”

During the hearing, Jurewicz’s attnorney stated his client would appeal his sentence.