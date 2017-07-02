Man Suspected of Fatally Shooting High School Grad in ‘Senseless’ Road Rage Incident Turns Himself In

A Pennsylvania man has turned himself in to police after allegedly shooting an 18-year-old woman in what authorities are calling a senseless road rage incident, PEOPLE confirms.

David Desper, 28, turned himself in to authorities on Sunday after allegedly fatally shooting Bianca Roberson, who had recently graduated high school, when the two tried to merge in a single lane on a West Goshen highway on Wednesday, a West Goshen Township Police Department spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE.

“They jockeyed for position, and he wasn’t happy, so he pulled out a gun and shot Bianca in the head, killing her instantly,” Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan said during a recent press conference.

Desper has been charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

“We got a crucial piece of evidence from Bianca herself, because the round recovered from her was reviewed by a forensic ballistics expert who told us that that round came from a 4-calibar Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun,” Hogan said, according to the AP.

Hogan added that the 40-caliber weapon believed to be used in the crime was found in Desper’s bedroom.

He said there was no indication that race played a role in the murder — Roberson was black and Desper is white.

“This appears to be a savage, senseless and brutal act from one human being to another human being,” he said.

Roberson had just graduated from West Chester’s Bayard Rustin High School and planned to attend Jackson University in Florida this fall, the AP reports.

“She was a good girl, honor roll student, looking forward to college, her father, Rodney, told ABC6.

He is being held at Chester County Prison without bail. Desper has not entered a plea, a police spokesman says. And it is unclear whether he has an attorney.