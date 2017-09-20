Man in 'Jason' Mask from Friday the 13th Suspected in Mississippi Triple Shooting That Killed 1

Police in Jackson, Mississippi, continue to search for a suspect who wore a “Jason” mask when he allegedly fatally shot a man and injured two others on Monday afternoon.

At 2:14 p.m., police responded to a call after the masked man jumped from behind a building and opened fire, according to police Sgt. Derrick Jordan.

“I don’t want to speculate why he was wearing the mask, but ultimately it was to hide his identity,” Jordan said during a news conference. “At this time, we have no motive.”

Kendrick Hodges, 30, died in the shooting, the Clarion-Ledger and local TV station WAPT report. The other two victims were not identified and their conditions are unknown.

Police described the suspected shooter as wearing the Jason mask — popularized in the horror franchise Friday the 13th, where it was worn by the eponymous killer — as well as a black hoodie, black jeans and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.