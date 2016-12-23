Man Burned Alive Inside Northern California Gas Station as Police Search for Suspect Caught on Video

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for setting a fire inside a gas station in northern California that killed a 54-year-old man, PEOPLE confirms.

On Wednesday evening, fire and police officials responded to reports of an active structure fire at the Rocky Ledge Shell Station in Johnson Park, California. Inside they found employee David Wicks, who had suffered severe burns.

A statement from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department claims that Wicks was treated at the scene before being transferred by air to a nearby hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives worked through the night to determine the cause of the blaze.

The statement claims surveillance video was also recovered from the scene. According to police, the footage — captured just prior to the arson — shows an “unknown subject” walking through the gas station’s convenience store, spraying some sort of substance on the merchandise racks.

Investigators contend Wicks was also doused with the flammable fluid.

The statement alleges that, in the video, the suspect is seen backing out of the store. “Wicks emerges from behind a counter area,” the statement reads. “The suspect continues to spray fluid on the floor. The suspect then ignites the fluid causing a fire. The fire engulfs Wicks and the surrounding area.”

Police have yet to disclose a potential motive for the deadly blaze, and are not sure if Wicks was specifically targeted by his killer.

“The video shows the suspect leaving on a black colored bicycle, westbound from the store,” reads the statement. “The suspect has not been identified and the suspect’s description is limited due to the suspect concealing his/her identity” in the surveillance video.

Police have recovered the getaway bicycle, finding it dumped just four blocks from the fire scene. A photograph of the bike was released to local media.

Authorities ask that anyone with any information about the crime contact them via phone at (530) 245-6135 or email your tip to mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for the family Wicks left behind.