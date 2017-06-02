Portland Train Stabbing Victim’s Wedding Ring Stolen as Suspect Arrested: ‘One More Layer of Tragedy’

Oregon police have detained a man who they believe stole a backpack and wedding ring from Rick Best, one of the two men stabbed to death in Portland last week while allegedly defending teen girls from bigoted taunts.

Portland Police Bureau officials announced on Friday that officers had apprehended a man shown on surveillance footage leaving the MAX train with Best’s backpack moments after the 53-year-old Army veteran was stabbed on board the train.

“They’ve suffered an immense loss and this is just one more layer of tragedy to their already awful experience,” Sgt. Pete Simpson said of the family, according to KOIN.

Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, were stabbed to death while trying to defend two girls from 35-year-old Jeremy Joseph Christian, who allegedly yelled anti-Muslim slurs at the girls.

Suspect in theft of property from Ricky Best has been apprehended. More details released soon. Great job Portland! pic.twitter.com/LwOXxTdnpT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 2, 2017

A third man, 21-year-old Micah Fletcher, was injured but survived the attack.

The three men were hailed as heroes in the wake of the attack, and Best’s family said they only learned of the theft on Thursday while making funeral arrangements, KOIN reports.

The backpack contained contact information for people Best served in the Army with, KOIN reports. And family members reportedly said they wanted the information back so they could get in touch with Best’s friends.

Police have not revealed the suspect’s identity or provided more details about the alleged theft.

The news comes as Christian faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation in the second degree and felon in possession of a weapon.

One of the two girls, Destinee Mangum, told local TV station KPTV that Christian allegedly told her and her friend to “go back to Saudi Arabia and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country.”

“I just want to say thank you to the people who put their life on the line for me,” she said.

She spoke highly of the three heroes, telling the station: “They didn’t even know me and they lost their lives because of me and my friend and the way we look.”