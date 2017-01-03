Man Arrested in West Virginia After Pennsylvania Neighbor Found Dead of Chop Wound to Head

Police have arrested an alleged fugitive after his Pennsylvania neighbor was found dead in her home on New Year’s Eve of what authorities described as a chop wound to her head and a stab wound to her neck, PEOPLE confirms.

After allegedly being on the run for several days, Justin Bartlett, 25, was taken into custody on Monday in Fairmont, West Virginia, after a brief foot chase, according to Allegheny County Police.

He was wanted for questioning in the slaying of his next-door neighbor, 63-year-old Linda McGinnis, of Brackenridge, whose death was ruled a homicide, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

McGinnis was last seen at home Friday morning and was later reported missing after she failed to contact her mother, with whom she usually spoke multiple times a day, authorities say.

During their investigation, authorities determined Bartlett had allegedly stolen McGinnis’ car and fled to Mannington, West Virginia, police say.

Police encountered Bartlett on Saturday in Mannington. He allegedly fled on foot into a wooded area, say police.

They located him on Monday in Fairmont, where he was arrested.

Bartlett has an active arrest warrant on an unspecified unrelated case, police say.

In 2014, Bartlett was sentenced to up to two years in prison after being convicted of breaking into another man’s home and setting his cat on fire.

McGinnis lived alone with her dog, according to CBS affiliate KDKA.

“She was a little sweetheart,” neighbor Lorraine Gross told KDKA. “She was very much to herself and didn’t associate a lot with the people around.”

She added: “This is such a tragedy for the whole family. Such a tragedy.”