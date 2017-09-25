Man Allegedly Shot Ex’s Mom and Told Former Girlfriend, ‘I Wanted You to Feel My Pain’

Authorities in Pennsylvania are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of a 30-year-old man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s mother on Sept. 22 in an act of revenge against his ex.

Investigators tell PEOPLE Gregory Feldman is facing attempted murder and other unspecified charges stemming from Friday night’s shooting.

According to police, Feldman allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s 48-year-old mother in the chest and neck when she would not let him into her Limerick Township home.

Feldman allegedly fled in a black 2016 Mazda sedan bearing license number KFC 4605.

His ex-girlfriend allegedly told detectives he called her after the shooting and allegedly told her, “I wanted you to feel my pain.”

The identities of the mother and ex-girlfriend are being withheld by investigators.

Those who have any information regarding Feldman’s whereabouts are asked to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (610) 278-3368 or the Limerick Township Police at (610) 495-7909.

Authorities advise against approaching Feldman, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.