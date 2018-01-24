Man Allegedly Raped and Strangled Colorado Massage Therapist Who Vanished in December

Police in Colorado have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering Kimberlee Graves, the mother-of-two from Fort Collins whose body was found Jan. 9, dumped in Lory State Park in Bellvue.

Graves, 41, vanished on Dec. 4, 2017, and investigators searching for her found her home ransacked. Investigators found her car more than a week later in a parking garage.

PEOPLE learns that Khalid White has been charged with murder, tampering with a deceased human body, sexual assault, and identity theft.

White has yet to enter a plea to the charges and remains behind bars without bond. He has not yet retained a lawyer, according to court records.

According to a statement from Fort Collins police, a Lory State Park employee found the massage therapist’s remains in the park on Jan. 9.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“The Larimer County Coroner identified the woman as Kimberlee Graves and determined that her death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma and manual strangulation,” the statement reads. “The Coroner also found evidence of sexual assault.”

Police believe the home was ransacked not by White but by several other people who apparently had access to Graves’ home.

Kimberlee Graves City of Fort Collins

Early on in the investigation, the police statement alleges “detectives learned that White was acquainted with Kimberlee and potentially had information about her disappearance.”

After he allegedly missed a probation appointment on Dec. 14, 2017, “an arrest warrant was issued for violating the terms of his probation,” the statement continues.

“When detectives attempted to locate him, they learned that he had left the state on a commercial bus. Police in West Wendover, Nevada, intercepted White on December 20, 2017. He was arrested on the probation violation warrant and booked into the Elko County Jail. At that time, officers discovered that he was in possession of Kimberlee’s identification and other items that belonged to her.”

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Fort Collins detectives traveled to Nevada where they interviewed White.

The statement alleges White was arrested after “detectives found evidence linking” him to Graves’ disappearance and death. That alleged evidence was not specified in the statement.

This murder remains under investigation and police ask anyone with any information about the case to contact Fort Collins Police at (970) 416-2825. Tips can also be submitted to tipsline@fcgov.com.