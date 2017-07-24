Pa. Man Allegedly Killed Father and Used Scented Candles to Cover Up Smell as Body Rotted on Couch

A Pennsylvania man allegedly fatally shot his father and left his body to rot on their couch for about a month, PEOPLE confirms.

Tyler Swantek, 24, has been charged with criminal homicide, first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and abuse of a corpse in the death of Todd Swantek, 49, whose body was found May 24 in their Pennsylvania home, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, on May 24, Frackville police were called to check on the welfare of Swantek’s father who hadn’t been seen since the end of March. When authorities arrived at the home, they detected a foul odor and discovered Todd Swantek’s decomposing corpse covered in blankets and pillows on the couch, the affidavit states.

Police discovered numerous scented candles and and air fresheners at the scene to mask the smell of the corpse, as well as fly strips and blankets at the base of exterior doors, the affidavit states.

District Attorney Christine Holman told CBS News that the body was discovered “maybe a month” after Swantek allegedly fatally shot his father. In late April, Swantek was arrested on unrelated drug charges and told investigators his father had left their home on April 27 to receive medical attention.

According to the affidavit, sources close to the father and son told investigators confrontations between them had recently escalated and that Tyler had allegedly said that he would “kill his father.”

A firearm allegedly found in Tyler Swantek’s bedroom appeared to have blood splatter on the stock and barrel, and the pellets were consistent with wounds in the victim’s skull, the affidavit states.

Cellphone records indicate that the two were in frequent contact up until March 29, after which there was no communication via calls or texts between the two, the affidavit states.

On hot days, neighbors can still smell the stench emanating from the Swantek’s home, but because it’s still an active crime scene, authorities can’t adequately clean up the home, PA Homepage Eyewitness News reports.

Swantek is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3. He has not yet entered a plea.

He’s being held without bail and CBS News reports that court documents don’t list a defense attorney for Swantek’s homicide charges.