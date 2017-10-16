New York Man Allegedly Abandons Woman in Burning Car After Accident and Hails Taxi

A Queens woman is dead after a fiery car accident, and the man police say was driving faces charges after allegedly fleeing the scene in a taxi, PEOPLE confirms.

Harleen Grewal, 25, was found burned to death in the passenger seat of a 2007 Infiniti G35 by New York firefighters Friday, according to a New York Police Department news release obtained by PEOPLE.

The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames after the man driving the car, Saeed Ahmed, allegedly lost control while on the Gowanus Expressway and struck a concrete barrier.

Following the crash, Ahmed, 23, was allegedly videotaped standing in the middle of the highway hailing a cab as the woman burned alive, ABC7 reports.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, Ahmed was gone.

In the videos, Ahmed appears to walk away from the accident towards a yellow cab. He can be heard asking the cab driver, “Can I get a ride?” before getting in and driving away.

Ahmed allegedly had the cab take him to a local hospital, where police found him being treated for burn wounds, police say.

Police have not commented on whether alcohol or drugs were in Ahmed’s system at the time of the accident.

In the video, the sedan’s driver and passengers doors are open.

Speaking to ABC7, Grewal’s boyfriend, Karan Dhillon, said, “I really wish that he did make an attempt,” he said. “If he didn’t make an attempt, then you know, that’s a really cowardly move, man. God will deal with it.”

Ahmed has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated unlicensed operator and speeding, police say.

It is unclear at this time whether Ahmed as an attorney or has entered a plea.