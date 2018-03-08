Man Allegedly Admits to Strangling Woman Who Vanished After Tinder Date, Claims Sex Fantasy Game

A person of interest in the death of a Nebraska woman who disappeared after a Tinder date last year allegedly admitted to accidentally strangling her during a sexual encounter that also involved two other women, PEOPLE confirms.

On Nov. 16, Sydney Loofe was reported missing by her family after she went on an online date the night before and subsequently did not show up for work, Lincoln police have told PEOPLE.

In December, Loofe’s body was found.

No arrests have been made in Loofe’s death, but a man and a woman identified as roommates Bailey Boswell, 23, and Aubrey Trail, 51, have been named “persons of interest” and are currently behind bars for unrelated charges, according to jail records.

In February, Trail called the Omaha World-Herald and allegedly detailed how the 24-year-old died.

“It was suffocation. It happened in Saline County,” Trail told the World-Herald.

Trail told the paper Loofe had agreed to be part of a sexual fantasy with Trail and two other women while Boswell was allegedly passed out from drugs in the other room. Loofe had something around her neck when she died, Trail said.

“It wasn’t supposed to go to the extreme it went, of course not,” he said. “It wasn’t meant that she was to die.”

During Loofe’s disappearance, Trail and Boswell turned to social media to defend themselves.

“We’re not trying to defend anything, we’re not trying to make you believe anything,” Trail said while sitting with Boswell in what looks to be a parked car. “We just feel we should get to say our side since everyone else gets to say theirs.”

In the video, Boswell said she and Loofe had gone on two dates, including one on the night Loofe was last seen. Boswell claimed that on Nov. 15, she picked Loofe up from her home and the pair drove around and went back to her house to smoke marijuana. When it was time for Loofe to go home, she asked Boswell to drop her off at a friend’s house, Boswell said.

“I haven’t heard from her since,” Boswell said in the video. “I just want the family to know that I’m truly sorry and I didn’t have anything to do with this and I hope that Sydney is found very soon. She is a sweet, amazing girl.”

Lincoln police have not released details of how she died.

Trail has been calling the World-Herald since he and Boswell were jailed. A week before he revealed details about Loofe’s death, Trail allegedly admitted to being responsible for her death — and said he deserved the death penalty.

“A life for a life — that’s the rules in my world,” he said. “I should be put to death.”

Trail told the paper he has been interviewed by both local and federal investigators and claimed he was frustrated that authorities have not yet charged him.

“Try me,” Trail said during a phone call. “Charge me. Let’s get justice for Sydney Loofe.”

Attorneys for Boswell and Trail could not be reached for comment. In December, Trail’s attorney, Kore Reiman, said he was anticipating charges against his client in connection with Loofe’s death, the World-Herald reports.

Lincoln police could not be reached by PEOPLE Thursday.