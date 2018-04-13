Man Allegedly Abused German Shepherd Puppy — and Raised $14,000 for Vet Bills on GoFundMe

A New Jersey man accused of abusing his puppy and causing the animal’s death allegedly launched an online fundraiser that misled sympathetic people about the cause of the German Shepherd’s injuries and raised $14,000.

When Medford Township Police stopped Reid M. Herjo, 24, on Jan. 22 for speeding, he told them he was racing his 14-week-old German shepherd, Atlas, to the vet after the animal had been struck by an ATV while out on a walk with his owner.

Five days later, police received a tip “suggesting that the information …pertaining to how Atlas received his injuries was not factual,” the department said in a news release posted on Facebook.

A subsequent investigation concluded that Herjo allegedly had “intentionally caused the injuries to Atlas. The injuries were severe and consisted of numerous fractures, requiring surgical repair, as well as hemorrhaging.”

Police found that during the six weeks Herjo owned the puppy, Atlas had been injured two other times — with Herjo claiming the dog had fallen down stairs in December and had fallen down a hill in January.

While still in Herjo’s care on Feb. 3, police say Atlas died “under suspicious circumstances as there was evidence that Atlas sustained additional trauma.”

Authorities also discovered a GoFundMe page, titled “Atlas’s Emergency surgery,” created by Herjo to seek donations for the dog’s veterinary bills in which he “falsified the narrative of the account by indicating that Atlas sustained the injuries when he and Atlas were in a hit and run motor vehicle crash,” police alleged.

Over 28 days a total of 693 donors pledged $14,065 to the account — which was launched the day of Herjo’s first encounter with police and then disabled the day the dog died.

Alerted to the alleged deception, GoFundMe issued a statement obtained by PEOPLE saying, “This user has violated GoFundMe’s terms of service, and all donors will receive a refund. Additionally, this user has been banned from our platform.”

GoFundMe is continuing to work with law enforcement on the case, the company statement said.

Herjo was charged March 28 with third-degree animal cruelty and third-degree theft by deception, police said.

It could not be determined if he has entered a plea or acquired an attorney who could speak on his behalf while his case proceeds toward a hearing in Burlington County Superior Court.