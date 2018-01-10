Man Allegedly Led Police on Chase with Dead Mom in Trunk — and Now He's Accused of Murder

A California man who allegedly led police on a high-speed car chase in South Dakota with the body of his dead mother in the trunk has now been charged with murder, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday, Tosten David Walsh-Lommen, 30, of Santa Cruz, California, was charged in the death of his mother, 58-year-old Michelle Nanette Walsh, of Palm Springs, according to a felony complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

He is being held on a $2.5 million bond in Pennington County, South Dakota, and is awaiting extradition to California.

On New Year’s Day, Walsh-Lemmon was arrested near Rapid City, South Dakota, after a 50-mile car chase at speeds topping 100 mph on Interstate 90, according to a statement released by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The Honda CR-V he was driving, which is registered to his mother, careened into a ditch after running over a spike strip state troopers had placed on the road to stop him while they pursued him through three counties, the Rapid City Journal reports.

Lommen was arrested after he allegedly tried to run from the scene, the Journal reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Michelle Walsh

When troopers looked in the SUV, they found a body wrapped in a blanket in the trunk, the attorney general’s statement says.

Inside the SUV, troopers found prescription medication for Walsh-Lommen and credit cards belonging to Michelle Walsh, the Journal reports.

A preliminary breath test on Walsh-Lommen showed he allegedly had a blood-alcohol content of .142, according to the affidavit — almost twice the legal limit, which is .08, the Journal reports.

Walsh-Lommen was arrested on Jan. 1 and charged with aggravated eluding, drunken driving, reckless driving and resisting arrest, the Journal reports.

He remains in jail in Pennington County and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

After authorities in South Dakota identified the body as belonging to Michelle Walsh, police in Palm Springs searched her residence at Escena Country Club, according to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE.

They found evidence of a homicide including blood stains and bleach stains on the carpet, according to the document, which was filed on Monday.

During an interview with a detective, Walsh-Lommen allegedly admitted to choking his mother, the declaration states.

“He told me he freaked out and attempted to clean up the crime scene with bleach,” the detective states in the declaration.

Walsh-Lommen was living with his mother at the time of her death, say authorities.

Authorities have not said why Walsh-Lommen was in South Dakota.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was due to strangulation, the attorney general says in the statement.

It is unclear if Walsh-Lommen has retained an attorney.