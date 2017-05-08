Man Accused of Slitting Boston Doctors’ Throats Had Bag of Their Jewelry on Him: Prosecutors

When police found the man accused of slitting the throats of two engaged Boston doctors on Saturday, he allegedly was in possession of a black backpack stuffed with Dr. Lina Bolanos’ jewelry, prosecutors said during his arraignment.

Bampumim Teixeira was arraigned in his hospital bed on Monday afternoon. As the lawyers and judge spoke, the 30-year-old former security guard barely opened his eyes and only muttered a few words.

Teixeira has been charged with two counts of murder in the slaying of Bolanos and her fiancée, Dr. Richard Field. The couple’s hands were bound and their throats had been slit. The killer allegedly wrote a “message of retribution” on the wall in the victims’ blood.

He has not yet entered a plea. Because Teixeira has been declared indigent, a court-appointed attorney will represent him, prosecutors said. The attorney did not object to the state’s requests, so the judge ordered the Teixeira to be held without bail.

Before his death, Field allegedly sent a text message to a friend, pleading for help. By the time police arrived, the doctors were dead.

Prosecutors told the judge that additional charges may be filed, and requested that Teixeira be held without bond.

Teixeira is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries to the leg, stomach and left hand he allegedly sustained in a shootout with police, prosecutors said, adding that he will recover at Tufts Medical Center and will later be transported to a correctional facility as the case against him moves forward.

Police tell PEOPLE that they continue to investigate the case. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 8.