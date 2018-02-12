Authorities in Massachusetts have filed murder and attempted murder charges against a man who they say killed his 20-year-old girlfriend before going to a family party. When he arrived at the party, he allegedly stabbed both of his parents.

A prosecution source confirms to PEOPLE Benjamin Walsh remains in custody as the sole suspect in the murder of Olivia Bergstrom.

Bergstrom’s body was found in Walsh’s apartment in Needham on Saturday evening. She had been stabbed to death, the prosecution source tells PEOPLE.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The body of 20-year-old Olivia Bergstrom was found jammed behind a door in the Needham apartment she shared with Benjamin Walsh, prosecutors said Monday.

Walsh has been charged with her murder. https://t.co/nI26QfVtV9 pic.twitter.com/IlxwNNcy2L — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 12, 2018

Millis Police arrested the 24-year-old Walsh Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed both of his parents during a family gathering at the Primavera restaurant.

His parents are expected to recover from the attack.

The prosecution source tells PEOPLE relatives subdued Walsh after he allegedly attacked his parents.

They tied him up until police arrived. There is no known motive at this time.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

According to the prosecution source, Walsh had never been in legal trouble before.

Detectives have recovered a knife they say was used in both crimes.

Walsh has yet to enter a plea to the charges and it is unclear whether he has obtained an attorney. He is being held without bond.