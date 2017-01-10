Terrifying Moment Man Tried to Abduct 8-Year-Old Boy from School Wrestling Competition

Oklahoma police are looking for a man shown on surveillance footage trying to abduct an 8-year-old boy from a school wrestling competition, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said in a statement that they received a call of an attempted child abduction at the State Fairgrounds on Friday.

“A man picked up the eight year-old child and tried to walk away with him,” police said in the statement. “When the child began to kick and scream, the man put the child down and left.”

Surveillance photos showed the man, wearing a vest, sweatpants and hat, picking up the child from behind and trying to walk away as another child looked on. The boy, dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, appeared to struggle.

Police have described the suspect as a six-foot-tall, heavy-set Native American or Hispanic man, according to OKC Fox.

Police have asked that anyone with any information regarding the case contact authorities, noting that they could earn a cash reward.