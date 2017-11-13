2 Stabbed at Mall of America in Minnesota

Two men were stabbed in the Macy’s store at the Mall of America on Sunday night, PEOPLE confirms.

The two men were wounded during an alleged “interrupted theft,” Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts said at a news briefing Sunday night, the Minneapolis-Star Tribune reports.

The 20-year-old suspect, Mahad Abdirahman, has been arrested on two counts of first degree assault, a spokesman for the Bloomington Police Department tells PEOPLE.

The incident took place in the dressing room area on the first floor of Macy’s, the Associated Press reports. One victim was allegedly stabbed after confronting a man attempting to steal his belongings from the dressing room, Potts said, according to ABC News.

The second victim was allegedly stabbed after he intervened.

Both were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening injuries, Potts said.

Police arrested Abdirahman, who was held by other shoppers after the incident, the Star-Tribune reports. Abdirahman suffered minor injuries, Potts said.

Abdirahman is currently in the custody of Bloomington police. PEOPLE was unable to find a lawyer for him.

Kim Schwieters and her children were waiting to see Santa Claus in the mall when she saw police officers running toward the store with their guns drawn, the Star-Tribune reports.

“My daughter could see people lying on the ground who had been stabbed,” Schwieters said.