Making a Murderer’s Steven Avery’s Holiday Card to Supporters

Steven Avery is thanking all of those who believe in his innocence with a special holiday greeting card he composed from prison.

Kathleen Zellner, Avery’s lawyer, posted the holiday message on Twitter Friday, soon after returning from her 24th prison visit with the Making a Murderer subject.

In his card, Avery extends a “Merry Christmas” to all of his “followers” and expresses gratitude for the support they’ve shown him over the last year, since the true crime docuseries first aired on Netflix.

“Thank you for believing in me,” Avery wrote inside an image of a Christmas wreath. “Science will save me and Brendan [Dassey] in 2017.”

Our 24th visit to Steven Avery. His holiday message to all of you:#MakingAMurderer #UnmakingStatesCase pic.twitter.com/HNj9J52bt3 — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) December 23, 2016

The series examined the murder convictions of Avery and his teenaged nephew, Brendan Dassey.

Viewers learned Avery was wrongfully convicted of sexual assault in 1985, serving several years in prison before fresh evidence led to his conviction being overturned. Avery was subsequently convicted and sentenced to life for the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach.

In March 2006, Dassey, then 16, told investigators he had helped Avery rape and murder photographer Halbach on Oct. 31, 2005. However, he later recanted, claiming the confession had been coerced.

Dassey’s confession to law enforcement is perhaps the most debated aspect of the Netflix series, which has already started filming for its second season.

However, Halbach’s family has rebuked the show, claiming it was one-sided.

To this day, Avery vigorously maintains his innocence and believes he was framed in retribution for filing a $36 million lawsuit against the county and authorities, which he ultimately settled for $400,000.

Evidence from Avery’s 2005 trial is being reexamined, and Avery hopes additional testing may clear his name.

In August, a federal judge overturned Dassey’s conviction, but he remains in prison following the state’s appeal of that ruling.

The last year has been a whirlwind for Avery. Soon after the series started airing, thousands signed a petition urging officials to free him. He also was briefly engaged this fall to a woman who later appeared on Dr. Phil to discuss their relationship. Avery broke off the engagement just as the episodes were about to air.