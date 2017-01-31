Making a Murderer Season 2 Likely Coming in Late 2017: Netflix Exec

The second season of Netflix’s true crime docuseries Making a Murderer will likely begin before the end of 2017, a network spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE.

The spokeswoman says while she expects new episodes by year’s end, “we have no launch date set as of yet.”

Currently, series creators Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi are in Wisconsin’s Manitowac County filming for the second season, Netflix Vice President Cindy Holland told USA Today.

“Laura and Moira are shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready,” Holland said.

She added, “Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The original ten-episode run, which began airing in late 2015, examined the controversial case of Steven Avery, who was convicted for the 2005 murder of photographer Teresa Halbach.

Avery claims he was framed for Halbach’s murder as retribution for filing a $36 million lawsuit against Manitowac County and authorities for being wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and serving 18 years in prison before his 2003 exoneration. (Avery ultimately settled for $400,000.)

The first 10 episodes focused on the murder trials and eventual convictions of Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who was 16 years old when he confessed to the crime and implicated his uncle. However, both men have since maintained their innocence and insist Halbach’s real killer continues to walk free.

Five months ago, a judge overturned the conviction of Dassey and ordered him freed — a decision the state has appealed. During the appeal, Dassey remains in prison.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

The judge said he had “significant doubts” about the reliability of Dassey’s confession, noting authorities promised the teen prosecutorial leniency in exchange for his cooperation during his interrogation.

Dassey’s confession to law enforcement is perhaps the most debated aspect of Making a Murderer.