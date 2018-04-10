Maine Army Vet Murdered Wife and Buried Her With Flowers, Love Note — and Bottle of 'Guilty' Cologne

A Maine man was convicted Monday of murdering his wife and burying her body in a shallow grave with a Mason jar filled with flowers and a love note — as well as a bottle of a cologne named “Guilty,” multiple outlets report.

A Somerset County jury found Luc Tieman, 34, guilty of intentional or knowing murder in the August 2016 fatal shooting of his wife, Valerie Tieman, 34, the Bangor Daily News reports.

Prosecutors said that Tieman — who faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in May — killed his wife because he wanted to be with other women, the outlet reports.

“We’re thankful that justice was served,” Valerie’s father, Allen Harmon, told reporters, CentralMaine.com reports. “The truth finally prevailed and came out.”

The last time Valerie used her cell phone was Aug. 25, 2016, the day police believe she was murdered, the Bangor Daily News reports.

During the trial, prosecutors said that Tieman, an Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, never reported that his wife was missing. Prosecutors said Tieman told authorities that he last saw Valerie in the parking lot of a local Walmart on Aug. 30, 2016, the Greenville News reports.

On Sept. 20, 2016, 11 days after Valerie’s parents reported her missing, police found her body wrapped in a blanket and a body bag in a shallow grave in the woods behind Tieman’s parents’ house in Fairfield, where the couple had been living, CentralMaine.com reports.

Buried with her were a wedding band, a Mason jar containing a few flowers and a handwritten note written by Tieman addressed to “To my one and only Joy-Joy. Flower. Forever,” the Bangor Daily News reports.

The note said, “I love you Valerie Joy T. I’ll love you forever. Rest in peace. My heart in Jesus,” CentralMaine.com reports.

In the grave, police also found a box of SweeTarts, a potato chip bag, a knit hat and a shirt. Underneath her body they found a bottle of the Gucci cologne, “Guilty.”

Tieman maintains his innocence and intends to appeal, his lawyer told CentralMaine.com.

However, Tieman admitted in court that he lied about his wife vanishing at Walmart. CentralMaine.com reports. He had also told police she had died from a heroin overdose, which he also admitted was a lie, according to the outlet.

An autopsy revealed that Valerie had taken painkillers before she died but was killed by gunshot wounds.

Tieman, who took the stand on Friday against his lawyer’s advice, admitted, “I changed my story a lot,” CentralMaine.com reports.

PEOPLE’s calls for comment to Tieman’s attorney were not immediately returned.