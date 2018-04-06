'Help Me, I Murdered Four People': Man Indicted in Baseball-Bat Killings of Mom and Grandparents

A naked and bloody man who knocked on a neighbor’s door after allegedly killing four people has been indicted on corresponding murder charges in the deaths of his mom, grandparents and a health aide at the grandparents’ Massachusetts home last September, PEOPLE confirms.

The case now moves to Middlesex Superior Court, where 23-year-old Orion Krause, a jazz musician trained at Oberlin College in Ohio, is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Krause has not yet entered a plea, and a call by PEOPLE to his defense attorney, Edward Wayland, was not immediately returned on Friday. He was indicted March 29 on the four counts of murder, the district attorney’s office said Thursday.

“Help me, please. I murdered four people,” neighbor Wagner Alcocer says the man at his door allegedly told him after the Sept. 8, 2017, altercation, according to The Boston Globe.

Alcocer didn’t believe it, he told the paper. He got a chair for the man, later identified as Krause, then 22, of Rockport, Maine, who sat in Alcocer’s front yard until Groton, Massachusetts, police officers arrived to question him.

Four people were discovered dead at the neighboring residence, according to a news release in September from the district attorney’s office: Elizabeth, 85, and Frank Lackey III, 89, the suspect’s grandparents, both residents of the home; the suspect’s mother, 60-year-old Elizabeth Krause, also of Rockport; and Bertha Mae Parker, 68, of Groton, a home health care worker who did not live with the Lackeys.

After Krause traveled from Maine with his mother the previous day to visit her parents, “at some point following his arrival at the home, the defendant allegedly attacked [the] four adults in and around the home causing fatal, blunt force injuries to the victims,” according to the district attorney’s September news release.

“Investigators removed a baseball bat from the yard that appears to have been used in the attack,” prosecutors said.

In October, Krause was deemed mentally fit to stand trial, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Police reports obtained by the paper show that Krause allegedly admitted to using a bat in the quadruple homicide, saying he “freed them.” (Krause’s attorney cautioned against assuming the truth of this and other statements law enforcement claim he made.)

Krause has been in custody since his Sept. 8 arrest and is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital, his attorney told the Daily News.

“He was a stellar student,” Krause’s father, Alexander, told the Globe not long after the killings, noting the case should highlight the importance of “pay[ing] more attention to mental health.”

“I have had to learn to cope with a lot of difficult stuff,” he said, “but this is the extreme bitter end.”