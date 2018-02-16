Beloved Basketball Player 'Fighting for Her Life' After Florida School Shooting

A 17-year-old girl who was shot multiple times during Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school is reportedly “fighting for her life” after multiple emergency surgeries.

Doctors are unsure how many bullets struck Madeleine Wilford’s body, but she sustained injuries to her ribs, right lung, stomach, shoulder and right arm, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

According to the paper, the junior known as Maddy is a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School girls basketball team.

On Thursday morning, Wilford’s coach, Marilyn Rule, took to Facebook, writing, “One of my basketball players is fighting for her life! Please pray for Maddy Wilford…We Love You Maddy.”

The suspected shooter, identified as 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is in custody and is being held without bond. He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and has not yet entered a plea.

He is a former student of the school who got expelled for disciplinary reasons.

At least 15 other people sustained injuries in the Valentine’s Day attack.

Wilford’s mother, Missy, has opened up about Maddy’s struggle on Facebook, according to Action News Jax.

The mom wrote that “the surgeons didn’t know how many” times Maddy was shot, “but she is alive which is a miracle.”

Wilford’s post noted that Maddy lost a significant amount of blood Wednesday, and underwent surgeries Thursday to “put in permanent titanium plates to hold the ribs together.”

She said the doctors seemed positive that she will recover over time.

At a vigil for the shooting victims held Thursday evening, sophomore Emily Cashion spoke about her friend and teammate.

“She’s funny. She gets along with everyone,” Cashion said, according to the Sun-Sentinel. “She keeps everyone up when we’re having a bad day or not having a good game.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for Maddy and her mother.