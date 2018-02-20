FBI Joins Search for 'Very Sweet' 5-Year-Old Kansas Boy Missing Since Saturday

Using canines and drones, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas police are searching on foot, on horseback, in parks and in a local river for a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing for three days, PEOPLE confirms.

Lucas Hernandez was reported lost at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday from his home in Wichita, Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department said during at a media briefing on Sunday, the Wichita Eagle reports.

The boy’s 26-year-old stepmother told police she last saw him in his bedroom at about 3 p.m. Saturday before she took a shower and fell asleep, Davidson said.

The police department has “upwards to 100 personnel working this case at any given time,” Davidson said, urging people to provide tips and share information on social media.

Born on Dec. 12, 2012, Lucas has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4-feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweats, white socks and a gray shirt with a bear on it, said Davidson.

Calling Lucas “the sweetest, kindest, smartest most gentle little boy,” the boy’s father, whom the outlet did not name, told KSN-TV that Lucas “loves school, fishing, riding his bicycle and playing with his siblings.

“It makes me so proud to say I’m his father and that we love him very much. He’s a wonderful, helpful big brother. He’s never been the type to run off without asking permission to do so first. He must be terrified being away from his family with no way of finding us.

“We are all hoping and praying,” his father added. “We love you Bubba.”

Lucas’s elementary school teacher wrote an emotional post on her Facebook page.

“Please pray for the safe return of the 5 year old that went missing,” the teacher wrote. “He is one of my students and a very sweet little boy. Please Please pray for him and his family. My heart is so heavy right now.”

The FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team is assisting the Wichita Police Department with the investigation.

If you have any information on Lucas or his whereabouts, the department asks that you call the tip line at 316-383-4661. Davidson said many have reached out willing to help search, but he said the best way to help right now is to share Lucas’ missing child poster.