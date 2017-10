Multiple people have been injured after a shooting incident in lower Manhattan, police confirm to PEOPLE.

Additionally, a truck rammed into people along a bike path along the Hudson River, according to two police sources.

The shooting allegedly happened on Chambers Street and West Street, police sources say.

One person is in custody and nobody , according to the NYPD.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.