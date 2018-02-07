Love Triangle Gone Wrong: Ohio Man Accused of Killing Friend's Lover, Encasing Body in Concrete

Last week, police in Ohio unearthed the body of a man who had been reported missing one year ago. His former roommate now stands accused of killing him in what authorities are calling a love triangle gone horribly awry.

PEOPLE confirms 27-year-old Carl Spencer of Hartville, Ohio, was arraigned Monday on a single murder count following his arrest by investigators on Friday.

According to charging documents, Spencer allegedly pushed 25-year-old Nicholas Stein down a flight of stairs, killing him.

Stein’s remains were found Friday inside a plastic container; the body was encased in concrete.

The corpse had been buried 6 feet down, the charging documents claim. Cadaver dogs helped investigators find bone fragments that led to a larger excavation of the backyard.

Authorities claim Kristen Lain, 28, had reported Stein missing on Feb. 9, 2017.

According to police, she was living with Spencer and another man, Bryan Gentry, at the time of Stein’s disappearance.

The charging documents contend that Gentry and Stein were having sex with Lain, but that Stein pushed Lain, seeking an exclusive relationship.

Lain refused, and asked Stein, who was crashing on the couch, to leave.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE claim that Spencer was also crashing at the house, sleeping in the same room as Stein but on a separate couch.

Police claim Spencer told them Stein had left the home on Feb. 1, 2017, upset after being rejected, but returned to sleep. When Spencer later awoke, he said Stein was gone.

But Lain allegedly told police she believed Spencer “threw (Stein) down the basement steps” and that the fall had killed him, according to charging documents.

She allegedly told police she later saw Spencer remove the basement steps and burn them in the backyard.

Police eventually learned that Spencer had allegedly rented an excavator on Feb. 2, 2017, and returned it later that same day.

Spencer remains in jail on $5 million bond. PEOPLE was unable to reach his attorney, who told the Akron Beacon Journal that his client will be pleading not guilty to the charge at his upcoming arraignment.