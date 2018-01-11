La. Teacher Arrested at School Board Meeting Speaks: 'I'm Appalled by This, and You Should Be Too'

A Louisiana teacher detained and handcuffed in a school board meeting after objecting to a superintendent’s $38,000 raise has taken to social media to encourage others to speak out after saying her “voice was silenced.”

“By silencing my voice they’ve also taken away — or tried to take away — my First Amendment rights to speak,” the teacher, Deyshia Hargrave, says in a video posted to the Facebook page of the Louisiana Association of Educators. “I’m appalled at this, and you should be too.”

“I was always taught that what’s right is right, and what’s wrong is wrong, and when you see something you should say it’s wrong, even though it doesn’t involve you,” she says in the video. “This particular issue directly involved me, directly involved my students, my fellow educators and support staff … so I chose to speak out.”

“I’m hoping that you choose to speak out after seeing what happened to me, and you don’t let it become an intimidation to you. You let it be your strength, because it’s slowly becoming mine.”

The video of Hargrave’s arrest during Monday night’s meeting of the Vermilion Parish School Board as it considered the pay raise for Superintendent Jerome Puyau went viral, and prompted reactions that included “threats from all over the world,” School Board President Anthony Fontana told radio station KPEL.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose wife is a teacher, said Hargrave should not have been arrested.

“I didn’t see anything that warranted that type of action,” Edwards said Wednesday on his monthly radio call in show. “I don’t know whether the officer was acting at the direction of someone on the school board or whatever, and I know there’s going to be an investigation. But that was terribly unfortunate and it should not have happened, and it cast a negative light on our state, and it’s very regrettable.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In footage from the incident, Hargrave, a 5th- and 6th grade language arts teacher at Rene Rost Middle School in Kaplan, is shown speaking in opposition to the superintendent’s raise during her allotted 3-minute public comment prior to the board’s 5-3 vote approving a new contract for Puyau that included the pay increase.

When comment reverts to the board, Fontana said, Hargrave rose to speak again.

“[She was] completely out of order,” Fontana said of Hargrave’s comment then. “That’s when the security agent walked over to her, and I assume that he told her that she needed to sit down and be quiet, and then after that, that is when everything started happening. He felt it was necessary to escort her out of the building. It wasn’t under arrest.”

The video shows that once she was outside in the hallway, Hargrave was handcuffed after being dropped to the floor. “Stop resisting,” the officer warns her.

Deyshia Hargrave

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“I’m not — you just pushed me to the floor,” Hargrave responds.

She continues to protest as she is shoved towards an exit.

“Hold on, I am way smaller than you,” Hargrave is heard saying.

School Board President Defends Officer

The superintendent told reporters that the district would not press charges, but the school board president insisted that proper actions were taken.

“She’s a school teacher,” Fontana said. “If a child gets up in her classroom and starts talking in the middle of the class, and she tells the child to sit down, and the child doesn’t sit down, what does she do? She removes the child from the classroom and sends them to the principal’s office.”

“We have rules to follow, we have to get our agenda done, we have to have orderly meetings, and if she can’t do that, then she needs to be removed,” he said. “She made the choice.”

He did not take any responsibility for directing the officer to act, but said the officer acted on his own authority, like a bailiff in a courtroom. “The guy asked her to sit down and be quiet. She didn’t do that,” Fontana said. “All she had to do was sit down.”

PEOPLE’s calls to Kaplan Police have not been returned, and attempts to reach the superintendent were also not successful.

Hargrave, who says in her video that “I love my job,” says she was lifted by the support of her students and others.

“When I went back to school today, I saw my children’s faces, and they had so much care and so much love, and so much gratitude for what I did, and so did their parents, and I’d like to thank my community, my students, my fellow co-workers and educators.”

“It was a huge deal that you not only messaged me, you wore black in support of me, you shared things on social media, you got vocal, and that is the most important thing. So please don’t let the conversation end with me. Please, go to your local school board meetings, speak out, be vocal … to make sure this doesn’t happen to someone else.”