La. Man Killed His Love Triangle Rival — Then Dismembered Victim's Remains and Threw Them in Swamp

A Louisiana man was convicted on Monday for murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new lover before dismembering his body and dumping his remains in a swamp, PEOPLE confirms.

Viusqui J. Perez-Espinosa, 45, who worked as a butcher in Honduras before he migrated to the U.S., faces a mandatory life sentence following his conviction in the Nov. 2016 death of Ives Alexis Portales-Lara, 27, who was his friend and former roommate.

“It was the most brutal possible way to die and be disposed of,” Jefferson Parish Assistant District Attorney Kellie Rish said at the opening of the convicted killer’s six-day trial, according to a statement from the DA’s office.

Perez was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and another of obstruction of justice.

At the time of the murder, the men shared an apartment in Kenner with the woman both were pursuing, the statement says.

Prosecutors say Perez and the woman were sexually involved for about 18 months before their relationship ended in September 2016. Perez then moved out and encouraged Portales-Lara, his friend and co-worker at a scaffolding company, to move in and help the woman cover her expenses, authorities said, reports NOLA.com.

After Portales-Lara did so, “a secret romantic relationship began” between Portales and the woman, according to the statement.

Ives Alexis Portales-Lara Kenner Police Department

But Perez “still pined for her affections and wanted Portales out of the picture,” trial evidence showed, according to the statement.

After hearing rumors about the new relationship, Perez asked and received permission from the other two to move back in, which he did on Nov. 8, 2016, three days before Portales-Lara was killed.

“On the morning of Nov. 11, 2016, after Portales left for work, Perez allegedly sexually assaulted his former girlfriend in her bed,” the statement says. “Portales was last seen alive that evening.”

The woman had texted Portales-Lara about the alleged assault, and Portales-Lara subsequently returned and attacked Perez with a knife over the allegation, Perez said in his defense during the trial, reports The Advocate.

During the scuffle, the victim cut his own throat, Perez claimed, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The body was too heavy for him to carry to the trunk of his car, he testified,” the prosecutor’s office said in its statement. “He refused to describe cutting up the body.

Kenner police who investigated after Portales-Lara, the father of a young daughter, was reported missing Nov. 12 discovered blood on the apartment floor. They later detected blood on a wall, the ceiling, on furniture, and in the trunk of Perez’s car.

Perez initially was arrested on the sexual assault allegation, which he denied. He was charged with murder after a fisherman discovered a right arm in a canal in nearby St. John the Baptist Parish on Dec. 29, 2016, and pipeline workers found two legs and a torso on Jan. 12, 2017.

Forensic DNA analyst Dr. Marcela Zozaya testified the body parts belonged to Portales-Lara, whose head and left arm remain missing.

Authorities say that after killing Portales-Lara, Perez packed his victim’s remains in garbage bags and placed them in his vehicle’s trunk, then drove to St. John the Baptist Parish and threw them into the swamp from an Interstate 10 bridge.

“I’ve never seen a case where a victim is cut into pieces and thrown away like trash,” Richard Olivier, another assistant Jefferson Parish district attorney, said during closing arguments in the trial, according to Olivier’s office.

A call by PEOPLE to Perez’s defense attorney, Donna Orjuela — who said at the trial’s opening that her client may have made a mistake by dismembering and dumping the body, but was not guilty of murder, reports The Advocate — was not immediately returned.

Perez is scheduled to be sentenced April 26.