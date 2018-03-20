Self-Described Child Star Accused of Killing Ex-Wife in Mall Had Previous Domestic Abuse Arrest

Kevin Crane, the California man who allegedly fatally shot his ex-wife before turning the gun on himself in a failed murder-suicide, was charged in 2014 for misdemeanor battery after police said he attacked the same woman, PEOPLE confirms.

However, the charges against Kevin Crane, 33, were dropped after then-wife Parisa Siddiqi retracted her statement, Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE.

Crane is in critical condition at a Thousand Oaks hospital after allegedly killing Siddiqi Saturday afternoon while she was at work in a store in the upscale The Oaks Mall. The couple had two young children.

Details of the alleged 2014 attack were not immediately clear, but Buschow says there was physical violence against Siddiqi that led to Crane’s being arrested, the spokesperson says.

He has not yet been charged with a crime as authorities are waiting to see if he recovers from his injuries, Buschow says.

Crane works as a realtor at Pacific Rim, according to the company’s website. On his professional bio, he claims he worked as a child actor with Disney and Warner Brothers.

According to a source with knowledge of Disney Channel series and movie credits, “There is no record of Kevin Crane starring in a Disney Channel series or movie.”

Warner Brothers was unable to confirm or deny Crane’s work with the company Tuesday.

Crane allegedly arrived at the mall around 2:09 p.m. He went straight from his car to Paper Source, where Siddiqi worked, and allegedly argued with his ex-wife before shooting her, Buschow told the Ventura County Star.

Authorities received the first 911 call at 2:17 p.m., Buschow said.

Soon after her death, authorities identified Siddiqi as the victim and labeled the shooting a domestic violence incident.

Parisa Siddiqi GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page started by Siddiqi’s Paper Source team is asking for donations to help her two sons.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of our beloved team member who meant so much to all of us,” the page creator writes, describing Siddiqi as a “warm and loving mother, daughter and friend, and a wonderful co-worker who brought her creativity to work every day.”

A friend of the late mother-of-two who did not want to be identified told PEOPLE that Siddiqi “was the most genuine person” she had ever met.

“She possessed an unimaginable amount of strength,” her friend added. “Her kids were her number one priority. She was their whole world, and they were hers.

“I can sincerely say she was a loyal friend, a strong woman, and an absolute joy to be around. She was incredibly compassionate towards friends, and always put everyone else first. I’ll miss her terribly.”