Prominent L.A. Dentist Allegedly Strangled Mom For 'Financial Gain' in Her Beverly Hills Home

A Los Angeles dentist this week was accused in the strangling death of his 67-year-old mother, whose body was discovered last October inside her Beverly Hills home.

Daniel Yacobi, 36, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a single murder charge, according to a statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The motive, investigators allege, was greed.

Police suspect Yacobi murdered his mother, Violet Yacobi, for “financial gain,” according to the statement.

Yacobi’s attorney could not be reached for comment Friday. Yacobi is being held without bail.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

He was arrested Feb. 12 at his home in Bel-Air. Police say his practice maintains several offices, including one in Simi Valley.

According to investigators, Yacobi and a family member “went to the residence to check on her after unsuccessful attempts to contact her by phone” on Oct. 10, 2017.

After entering the home, “they discovered Violet unconscious and not breathing inside her residence,” the statement reads.

Attempts to revive her failed, and Violet was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel Yacobi

According to the statement, medical examiners eventually determined Violet had been strangled.

The killing likely happened on Oct. 9, according to the statement.

Last month, Yacobi posted a tribute to his mother on his Facebook page, which has since been taken down.

“She was an amazing mom who wanted nothing more than to see her children and loved ones happy around her and would do all in her power to achieve it,” he wrote. “She had an everlasting presence that made those around her feel comfortable and joyous seeking her companionship and love.”

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Yacobi wrote that he thinks about his mother every day.

Yacobi shared a picture on social media with actor Alfonso Ribeiro, who starred on the TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (310) 285-2158.