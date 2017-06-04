Woman Reportedly Used Her Body to Barricade Door to Stop London Terrorists from Entering Restaurant

An unidentified woman is being hailed as a hero for holding a restaurant door shut as terrorists tried to break in during the attacks in London on Saturday.

According to Wales Online, taxi driver Aksha Patel told Sky News that his passengers described the scene inside the Black and Blue restaurant, where a woman reportedly held the door shut as the terrorists attempted to enter, allowing diners to escape out a back door.

“How they described it to me was they were preventing the guys from getting into the restaurant,” Patel said. “She actually knew they were bad people, basically, that tried to break in.”

He continued, “She managed to hold the door for a few seconds, but they overpowered her. They managed to escape through the rear door, possibly saving a good 20 peoples’ lives.”

Seven people have been killed and at least 48 injured in a London terrorist attack Saturday night – less than two weeks after a suicide bombing in Manchester and one day before a charity concert is slated to take place for the victims of that attack.

On Saturday, three attackers careened a white van into pedestrians on London Bridge. The men then pulled knives and got out at the crowded area of Borough Market and attacked victims on the street and at pubs, Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said in a statement on Sunday.

Armed police responded within eight minutes and shot and killed all three men at Borough Market. The assailants were wearing what appeared to be fake explosive vests, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they had arrested 12 people in connection to the attack.

Speaking to reporters Sunday morning, Dick said she had “heard truly remarkable stories of extraordinarily brave actions by officers on and off duty who were first on the scene.”

She added, “I also heard of colleagues from other emergency services and members of the public who ran towards the danger as this incident unfolded. Many of these people risked their own safety to help others and treat those seriously injured… It’s clear to me that the courage of those people during and following the attack was extraordinary and I pay tribute to all of them.”

A man named Gerard who had been watching the Champions League soccer final at the Ship pub in Borough Market, told The Guardian that he fought back against the attackers.

“I threw something at them, maybe like a stool, a chair,” he said. “Then they ran towards me to try and stab me so I ran away because I knew if I would have slipped over I would be a dead man, I’d be dead, I’d have been killed there and then.”