Thousands Mourn Westminster Terror Victims During Candlelight Vigil in London

Mourners came by the thousands to Central London on Thursday evening to pay tribute to the lives lost in the heinous terror attack outside of Parliament just one day earlier.

Gathered in Trafalgar Square, the crowd listened as the city’s leaders spoke about the three victims who died during the car and knife attack. The suspect – identified by Scotland Yard as U.K. native Khalid Masood – was also killed.

Addressing the crowd, U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd assured people that London would not live in fear of terrorists, stating “They will not win, we are all connected and today we showed that by coming together, by going to work, by getting about our normal business because the terrorists will not defeat us.”

“We will defeat them,” she said. “We are strong in our values and proud of our country.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also spoke on the steps of the National Gallery, and echoed his earlier message that "Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism."





"Those evil and twisted individuals who try to destroy our shared way of life will never succeed and we condemn them," said Khan. "Our hearts are with the family and friends of PC Keith Palmer, of Aysha Frade, of Kurt Cochran, and all those injured in the attack yesterday."





The politicians also led those gathered in a minute of silence in tribute to the lives lost.

On Wednesday afternoon, the assailant careened a car through Westminster Bridge in Britain’s capital, hitting dozens of pedestrians before crashing into the gate outside of Parliament during Prime Minister’s Questions time. The attacker then got out and fatally stabbed a police officer. Scotland Yard labeled the incident terrorism.

In addition to the four dead, Prime Minister Theresa May also said that at least 40 people were injured.