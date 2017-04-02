London Terror Attack Survivor Melissa Cochran Shares the Inspirational Quote in Her Hospital Room

A Utah woman is on the road to recovery after being injured during last week’s terror attack near the U.K.’s Parliament in London.

Melissa Cochran was traveling with her husband, Kurt, to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when an alleged terrorist ran people over with an SUV on the Westminster Bridge, killing Kurt and three others. Melissa suffered a broken leg, broken rib and facial cut in the March 22 attack.

Clint Payne, Melissa’s brother and family spokesman, created a GoFundMe relief fund that has so far raised over $80,000. He says the money will go toward helping his sister “cover her regular monthly expenses and loss of income.”

In a new post on Saturday to the GoFundMe page, Payne shared a photo of his sister along with an update.

“On the marker board in Melissa’s hospital room today: ‘What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you,’ ” he wrote.

The photo showed Melissa smiling outside with her crutches raised in the air.

On Friday, Payne shared the first photos of Melissa in the hospital.

“Getting stronger every day!” he wrote alongside an image of his sister standing with the help of her crutches.

Another photo of her lying in bed making a cell phone call to friends in the United States was captioned, “Talking with loved ones at home is some of the best medicine.”

Speaking at a family press conference in London on Wednesday, Payne said that his sister’s support system has helped her heal.

“Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family,” he said. “She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity. So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity.”

He added that the whole family is mourning the loss of Kurt.

‘The most difficult part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly,” Payne wrote on the GoFundMe page. “He was an amazing individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place.”